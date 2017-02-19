City of La Crosse to hold Hwy. 53 community workshop

The city of La Crosse is looking for the public's feedback at a community workshop discussing the Highway 53 corridor master plan on Thursday.

The meeting is intended to garner input from the community on both short and long term strategies developed from all the feedback and data collected so far.

Some of the topics to be discussed include infrastructure, economic development opportunities, urban design, land use and environmental opportunities.

The meeting will take place Thursday, February 23rd at 6:30 inside the cafeteria at Northside Elementary School. If you're unable to make the meeting, an open house will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday at the Black River Beach House on Rose St.