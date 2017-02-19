Where to vote in Tuesday's primary races

The first election of 2017 is set to take place Tuesday.

Very few primary contests are slated to appear on the ballot. Most will only see the state race for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction. Incumbent Tony Evers faces challengers John Humphries and Lowell Holtz.

There's only one primary race in the City of La Crosse. In District 7, incumbent Gary Padesky will take on three political newcomers, Bryan Boland, Jim Bagniewski and Nick Dutton.

In Trempealeau County, incumbent Circuit Court Judge Charles Feltes will take on challengers Rian Radtke and Rick Schaumberg.

In the Town of Campbell, incumbent Lee Weis has two challengers, Kelsey Henke-Craig and Neal McGough.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Winners on Tuesday advance to the April 4 election.

