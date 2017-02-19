Students develop team skills and problem solving through robotic engineering competition

18 high school robotics teams spent their day at Caledonia High School Sunday part of a scrimmage for the FIRST Robotics Competition's 2017 season. The activity is offered as a fun way for students to learn robotics, but it helps them develop critical skills along the way for their lives after high school.

"The whole idea of the FIRST organization and robotics is making science, technology, engineering and math fun," said Gary Baumgarten, a mentor from Luther High School's team. "Well, what's more fun than actually playing with a robot and building one?"

The challenge this year is called Steamworks. Teams work in conjunction with other teams to complete challenges based on preparing an airship for flight, like gathering fuel represented by plastic balls, delivering gears to airship pilots to start rotors and finally hoisting your team's robot onto the airship for the flight. While the game is fun, there's still quite a bit of work these students put in. Each team spent hours 6 days a week for 6 weeks straight designing their robots, all of which was done outside of their regular schoolwork expectations.

"6 straight weeks is a big commitment for a young person," said Paul Haley, a mentor from Aquinas High School. "So whether you're in athletics or this type of program, you're going to find that if you say you're going to do something, the team depends on you to accomplish it together."

Since this was the first chance most of these teams had to test on a full size 'field' without being a real competition, it gave them a chance to work out any kinks in their designs.

"There's a lot of troubleshooting," said Zack Peterson, President of Holmen High School's Robotics Team. "Every time after your match, you come back into your pit and you reinspect the robot... what broke, what went wrong, what bent..."

They have to figure it out on the fly together. That perseverance along with the robotics skills they learn can be invaluable later in life, especially in the job market.

"Everybody looks for that," Peterson said. "A lot of employers are looking at past experience and if you've got this simple FIRST Robotics under your belt, it's going to be really easy to get in."

It's hoping to use teamwork, problem solving and a little bit of fun to better their futures.

A regional FIRST Robotics Competition will be held in La Crosse for the first time ever at the La Crosse Center on April 13-15, at which 48 teams from 6 states will compete to qualify for the world championships.