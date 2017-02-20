NAMI offers regular support to mental health sufferers, caregivers

There's a program in La Crosse that offers monthly help to those suffering from mental illness and their caregivers. Jean Sterling from the National Alliance on Mental Illness La Crosse County stopped by Daybreak to discuss their programming.

The goal of NAMI in La Crosse is to help those coping with mental illness through education, advocacy and support for sufferers and their families. They hold regular monthly meetings to try to improve quality of life. The next meeting is on Tuesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church (2503 Main St) in La Crosse.

They also advocate at the county state and national level for access to service, like housing and employment for those with mental illness without fear of discrimination. NAMI in La Crosse is also constantly working to support funding for research and eliminating the stigma of the disease.

You can learn more at namilacrossecounty.org.