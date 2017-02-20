Man hospitalized after falling through ice in Buffalo Co.

Buffalo County (WXOW) - After spending 30 minutes in the water, one man is rescued after falling through the ice.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, Donald Powis of Independence fell through the ice at Merrick State Park north of Fountain City.

A half-hour after he went through, he saw someone and was able to yell for help. Rescuers used a small boat to rescue Powis.

Powis was taken to Winona for treatment. His condition isn't known at this time.