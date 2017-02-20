Medical Monday: Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) is the most common supraventricular arrhythmia in Western countries - affecting at least 2.7 million people in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association.

During February's American Heart Month, Gundersen Health System Dr. Esosa Odigie-Okon discussed some some important information about AFib:

U.S. News and World Report said AFib is expected to grow and affect an estimated 50 million patients by 2060 across the U.S. and Europe.

The most common symptom of AFib is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (also known as an arrhythmia), though patients may experience palpitations, which are sensations of a racing, uncomfortable, irregular heartbeat, or a flip-flopping in your chest; lightheadedness and/or dizziness; confusion; shortness of breath and anxiety; weakness; fatigue; reduced ability to exercise; and/or chest pain or pressure. Please note, if you're experiencing chest pain or pressure, call 911 immediately.

If you're diagnosed with AFib, there are many treatment options you can explore with your doctor, ranging from medications to minimally invasive procedures and, at times, surgery.