Minutes in Motion registration open

Registration for the 11th annual free, online physical activity challenge, Minutes in Motion is open starting Monday. is Sign yourself, your family, a team at work or even your students up for Gundersen Health System’s 11th annual Minutes in Motion physical activity challenge.

This free, six-week community challenge will run from March 20 to April 30.

"Each spring we look forward to warmer weather and longer days. This is a great time to be thinking about how to increase your physical activity," said Linda Larson, wellness education specialist at Gundersen. "The goal of Minutes in Motion is to get moving or stay moving, 30 minutes every day for six weeks. If that means three, 10-minute activities or 30 minutes all at once. It doesn’t matter. Any increase in activity can improve your health."

Everyone who completes 30 minutes a day everyday of Minutes in Motion will be eligible for incentives including a $500 grand prize and other $100 and $50 gift cards. There will also be additional prizes for eligible businesses and classrooms. Participants can also receive a weekly email with tips, ideas, recipes and more.

"We want to get people of all ages and abilities to participate," said Larson. "This is also an opportunity for businesses to promote a free activity challenge to their employees or for teachers it can be a classroom challenge for students."

In the first 10 years of Minutes in Motion, more than 41,000 people have participated and logged a total of 47.5 million minutes of physical activity.

To register yourself or your team, school or business, go to gundersenhealth.org/mim. If you are unable to register online, email wellness@gundersenhealth.org or call Gundersen Community & Preventive Care Services at (608) 775-4717.

The first 2,000 registrants have a chance to win a $200 gift card.