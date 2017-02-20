7 Rivers Recycling takes mattress donations

Mattress recycling at 7 Rivers Recycling in Onalaska started in October of 2014.

Brian Tippetts, Co-Owner at 7 Rivers Recycling, said 80 to 90 percent of a mattress is recyclable, adding that they filet it as someone would a fish.

"When you pull it apart the biggest volume material is the foam. The foam is made into carpet backing, it's recycled into carpet backing. The metal is melted down and made into other metal objects. The wood is ground up and made into mulch or boiler fuel for Xcel Energy. So all those materials have other things we can use," said Tippetts.

About 360,000 mattresses are discarded every year in the state of Wisconsin according to 7 Rivers Recycling and at $60 a ton, it costs a landfill $22.85 for a mattress when it's only receiving $2.25 in revenue.

"People are very interested in recycling, they buy a new mattress and they ask themselves, 'Well, what do I do with the old one?' When they find that it's being land filled they don't like that and for a good reason, it's a very recyclable product and they take a lot of landfill airspace, they're a money loser for the landfill," added Tippetts.

La Crosse County charges $15 to recycle a mattress, plus it's weight which averages about $2, according to Tippetts.

One dollar from every mattress donated is in turn donated to Salvation Army.

7 Rivers Recycling is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: 7 Rivers Recycling