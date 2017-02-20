Living well in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Nestled in a valley along the scenic Mississippi River, the La Crosse, Wisconsin area offers a friendly locale to enjoy life, work, or recreation.

The Scenery

Like spending time outdoors? There is plenty to offer. Well, there's the Mississippi River for a start. Boating, kayaking, water skiing, fishing, or a camping on a sandbar are just some of opportunities the "Mighty Miss" for you to take part in. Bike along one of the many miles trails that criss-cross the area. Hike the bluffs for spectacular views of the city and area. Many visit Grandad Bluff where you can not only see La Crosse, but Iowa to the south and Minnesota to the west. During the winter months, Mt. La Crosse offers downhill skiing and snowboarding. The warm weather months offer a round of golf at any one of a number of area courses.

Family Friendly

In addition to the beautiful views, the La Crosse area boasts both state and nationally recognized schools and universities. Our health care facilities-Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare and Gundersen Health System-also routinely make 'Best Of' lists for the quality and variety of the services they provide. You'll also find safe neighborhoods and a reliable transit system to take you wherever you need to go. For much of the year, pick up the freshest fruits, vegetables, and more at one of the many farmer's markets.

Take In The Arts

La Crosse is home to a diverse arts community that continues to grow and thrive. The La Crosse Community Theater performs comedies, dramas, and musicals during their season. Across the street from the theater, the Pump House Regional Arts Center holds exhibits from local artists along with musical and comedy performances. The annual outdoor Artspire celebration combines music, local artisans, and local brews every summer. Enjoy classical music with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, which performs at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, itself a location for performances from nationally known artists and theater. You can always find someplace to fit your musical tastes whether its a concert at the La Crosse Center, country band at a local bar, or alternative at the legendary Warehouse. A variety of performers take part in Moon Tunes in the Riverside Park band shell along the Mississippi River every summer.

The Sporting Life

There's plenty to root for when it comes to sports in our area. Every summer the La Crosse Loggers take the field at Copeland Park loaded with some of the best baseball talent in the country. A number of former players on the team now play in the majors. The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is home to the national champion Eagles football team who plays in one of the toughest Division III conferences in the country. UW-La Crosse is also the location for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships. The Coulee Region Chill take to the ice during the winter. If you're looking for the NBA, NFL, or MLB, we're only two hours from Minneapolis and four hours from Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Festivals

We just like to celebrate everything! There isn't a weekend during the summer where a festival or fair is happening in the area! We're best known for our annual Oktoberfest celebration, but there's also Riverfest, Irishfest, Great River Folk Festival, and Freedom Fest-all each uniquely their own! During the holiday season, Rotary Lights transforms Riverside Park into a winter wonderland! In nearby Houston, Minnesota, come take part in the International Festival of Owls!

Food and Nightlife

The downtown La Crosse area has seen a resurgence in the food and nightlife scene recently. New restaurants offer an eclectic mix of gourmet burgers, farm-to-table specialties, and international cuisine. Of course, there are plenty of places to enjoy a pizza, traditional Friday Night Fish Fry, or the quintessential Wisconsin food-batter fried cheese curds! Beer is also a tradition in the La Crosse area. Several new microbreweries call the city home-most notably the Pearl Street Brewery, whose brands you can find in stores around the area (Hint: Try the Down Town Brown). Looking for a weekend road trip? Take a drive along the Great River Road Wine Trail. Quiet and cozy in one of La Crosse's historic buildings or rocking out in one of the clubs-you'll find something to like in La Crosse.

We're a pretty friendly town-you won't be a stranger here long if you come to La Crosse!

Links

