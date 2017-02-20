Wisconsin Drops to No. 16 in Weekly Top 25

The Wisconsin men's basketball team split their two games last week with Michigan and Maryland and that reflected in the Associated Press Top-25 poll this week. The Badgers dropped from No. 11 to No. 16.
Wisconsin is coming off a 71-60 win over then ranked No. 23 Maryland. The Badgers are at Ohio State, Thursday night at 8p.m.
AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga (59) 28-0 1618 1
2. Villanova (5) 26-2 1556 2
3. Kansas (1) 24-3 1503 3
4. Arizona 25-3 1356 5
5. UCLA 24-3 1316 6
6. Oregon 24-4 1297 7
7. Louisville 22-5 1267 8
8. North Carolina 23-5 1138 10
9. Baylor 22-5 1108 4
10. Duke 22-5 1014 12
11. Kentucky 22-5 943 13
12. West Virginia 21-6 908 9
13. Florida 22-5 822 15
14. Purdue 22-5 807 16
15. Cincinnati 24-3 733 18
16. Wisconsin 22-5 713 11
17. SMU 24-4 554 19
18. Virginia 18-8 427 14
19. Florida State 21-6 419 17
20. Saint Mary's 24-3 375 22
21. Notre Dame 21-7 322 25
22. Butler 21-6 295 24
23. Creighton 22-5 178 20
24. Maryland 22-5 159 23
25. Wichita State 25-4 153 --
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.
