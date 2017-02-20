Tim Dale: Overlooking local primaries leaves room for voter disappointment

Local primaries like the election coming up on February 21 are typically marred with very low turn out.

"I think people care enough about issues like education and local politics," said UW-La Crosse political science professor Tim Dale. "I think it's just really hard [for voters] to become informed enough to have an opinion."

There are fewer races on the ballot, which tends to breed apathy among voters and local races like the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the District 7 Common Council primary tend to stay out of the public eye. As a result, becoming informed on those races requires a lot more effort on the part of the voter.

Tim Dale argues though that overlooking primaries at the local level can force voters in the general election to choose between candidates they may not even like.

"A typical complaint that people have in a democracy is that they don't like their elected representatives," Dale said. "They wish better people would run. Well, often times in these races, good people are running! And so to get out and support the people that people like as candidates is really the important first step in the entire electoral process."

To find your polling location you can look on the city's website or at MyVote.Gov. You will need a valid photo ID to receive a ballot.

There are 3 candidates on the ballot for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and one candidate running a write-in campaign. Incumbent Tony Evers is contested by two conservative candidates, Lowell Holtz and John Humphries.

Evers supports more funding for public schools before expanding any private school vouchers, while his opponents are in favor of voucher expansion. Evers' rivals in the primary are critical of his support of Common Core Standards in Wisconsin.

Both Humphries and Holtz have accused each other of corruption, releasing documents from each saying the other would offer a high paying job at the DPI should one of them drop out and defeat Evers.

Rick Melcher, a math teacher from Racine is running as a write-in candidate who is in favor of eliminating all state aid from private and religious schools.

