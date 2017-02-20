Jefferson Award Winner: Cassie Buehler

Cassie Buehler says too many people make excuses why they can't volunteer.

"Doesn't matter you age, your skill set, your interests. The amount of time you can commit. There's a volunteer opportunity out there waiting for you," said Buehler.

Cassie is pretty resourceful even seeking out opportunities to give back.

"And so I found a new mom who was searching for breast milk and I have plenty I guess so I thought what a great gift to give someone else who was in need of it," said Buehler.



A full time nurse and mother to a baby and toddler, Buehler carries two pagers: one from the Fire Department and the other the Red Cross.

"It definitely takes patience, empathy...just putting myself in their shoes and seeing how I would wanted to be treated if I was in that situation," said Buehler.

She keeps a scrap book of all the thank you cards she's received.

"It's just a great impact knowing that the little time you had with them made a big difference," said Buehler.

While Buehler is a kind giving person, she doesn't have much tolerance for those who say they don't have enough time to volunteer.

"I do feel a great responsibility to volunteer in my community and I honestly think we do have time I just think that we have to rearrange the time we have. I think we spend a lot of time on our phones, on social media and watching TV the community would be a better place," said Buehler.

As for what Cassie's next volunteer adventure will be, only time will tell.

"If my bills could get paid I would just volunteer full time but I'll just continue doing what I'm doing," said Buehler.