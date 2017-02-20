ASL begins season-ending tournament - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

ASL begins season-ending tournament

Holmen, WI (WXOW) -

It's playoff time for area high school athletes, including members of the Adaptive Sports League.

Teams from Onalaska, Holmen, La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan gathered at Holmen Middle School Monday for the league's season-ending floor hockey tournament.

Nearly 70 athletes participated in two semifinal games. Holmen and Central advanced to Tuesday's championship game, which will be played at 4:15 at the Middle School's main gymnasium.

