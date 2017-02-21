Meet Lou: A friendly feline looking for his forever home

Lou the cat is 14 years old, neutered, current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Lou is so sweet. He purrs a lot and loves people and affection. He is available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society. For visitation times visit their website.

The Humane Society is in need of foster parents for animals. Foster care is the most direct way you can help the homeless animals in need at the shelter. According to the ASPCA, approximately 7.6 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.9 million are dogs and 3.4 million are cats. To apply to be a foster parent click here.