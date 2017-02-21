Dairy news: Simple and healthy

When it comes to food trends, the latest data confirms that what’s old is new again, and simple food like dairy products and cheese remain strong consumer choices.

The NPD Group based out of Chicago are experts on what people eat. For decades they’ve tracked how Americans eat and drink, and have recently seen trends that indicate that while food still occupies a large part of consumers’ lifestyles, views on food, especially related to health and wellness, are evolving.

David Portalatin Vice President & Food Analyst NPD Group - Chicago, IL, said, “What’s interesting today is that health and wellness is, less than ever before, about avoidance; it’s less about cutting out this, or staying away from that, and today it’s more and more about overall just a healthy lifestyle.”

That desire for a healthy lifestyle manifests itself in consumers’ increasing demands to know what is in their food, where it comes from and how it is made.

“Healthy: is just all about clean eating, natural eating, authentic foods, real foods. You know, foods that the consumer can connect to the origin story of that food,” said Portalatin

Consumers are seeking foods with simple ingredients that they recognize. Wisconsin dairy products are well positioned to meet that consumer demand.

“You have an origin story that the consumer can relate to. It’s a natural product; it’s a product that typically is going to have simple ingredients that the consumer can embrace," said Portalatin. "To me, that fits very nicely with this overall way that consumers today define healthy eating.”

This shift in the consumer mindset is evidenced by increased retail sales of foods labeled all natural, grass-fed and organic.

“The consumer is the all-powerful force in the United States economy and they usually get what they want. They get exactly what they demand. So I think the shifts that you’re seeing in the marketplace are in response to the organic consumer demand.”

What’s interesting about the shift towards clean and simple foods is that it’s the younger generations that are leading the charge back in that direction.