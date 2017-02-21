Video: Jeep crashes into Econo Lodge

We can now see what happened when a Jeep crashed into the Econo Lodge on Rose Street Sunday morning.

A security camera at the AmericInn Hotel across the street from the Econ Lodge caught the vehicle as it crossed traffic lanes and went into the building.

No one was hurt in the crash.

La Crosse Police said the driver was trying to get something from her purse when she lost control and hit the building. The driver later disputed that.

The video was posted to YouTube via the AmericInn and Shane Durfey.