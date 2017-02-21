4th Annual Mayor's expo to take place

Mayor Tim Kabat is inviting people in the La Crosse community to his annual Mayor's Neighborhood Expo.

Since 2014, the event has been dedicated to creating a stronger community and brighter future for neighborhoods. This year's theme, "Living Well in the City: Together We Can!", focuses on exploring strategies for creating a healthier environment.

"For folks that do live in the city and in close by neighborhoods they're able to do more walking, they're able to enjoy that level of transportation which is very healthy. So we do have Matthew Christen who's going to talk about that mode of travel," said Kabat.

The expo will include the following breakout sessions: "Eating Well at School," Coulee Region Farm2School, "Doin' That La Crosse Walk-About Thing!" presented by Matthew Christen, Urban Connections, LLC, "Components of a Living Community for All Ages" presented by Mariann Muzzi, AARP Wisconsin, and "Third Places: The Key to Building Community in La Crosse" presented by Rick Kyte, Viterbo University.

"With just the abundance of agriculture we have in this region and that connection to farmers markets, we see more and more restaurants that are offering locally grown food. So I think those are two big aspects that we'll be learning about," added Kabat.

The expo will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. within the La Crosse Center's South Hall.

For more information or if you are interested in participating as an exhibitor, email mayorsconference@cityoflacrosse.org or call (608) 789-7500.