Man arrested after living in Marshfield hospital closet

A man was arrested for trespassing after he was found living out of a storage closet at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, according to police.
Hospital security found Aaron Hofkes and called police to remove him, Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza said.
Hofkes had previously been found sleeping in stairwells around the hospital and had been warned no to, Gramza said
He also wore hospital volunteer garments he took out of the closet to look less suspicious, Gramza said
Police said heroin and drug paraphernalia was found on Hofkes when he was taken into custody.
Ministry Saint Joseph’s Hospital released the following statement:
“Once informed of this situation, we immediately contacted the Marshfield Police Department regarding the trespassing compliant. Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our patients. As this case is under investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.