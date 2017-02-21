Eagles soaring heading into WIAC Tourney

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team is being rewarded for their big turnaround season.

The Eagles will host a conference tournament game.

They'll take on UW-Eau Claire Wednesday night.

It's been five years since they've qualified for the conference tournament.

UW-L's 15 wins overall and nine in the conference are the most since the 2011-2012 season.

It's already been quite a season for first year head coach Karen Middleton.

I learned a lot about who we have and what we need to do. So we took our lumps early. Once we hit conference I think we really started to hit stride and learn from the games we had played before and continue to get better. I really believe we're playing our best basketball, which is the best time to do it right now. So we're excited where we are," said Middleton.

Wednesday's game tips off at 7 PM at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles won the previous two meetings this season.