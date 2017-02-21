Eagles soaring heading into WIAC Tourney - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Eagles soaring heading into WIAC Tourney

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team is being rewarded for their big turnaround season.
The Eagles will host a conference tournament game.
They'll take on UW-Eau Claire Wednesday night.

It's been five years since they've qualified for the conference tournament.
UW-L's 15 wins overall and nine in the conference are the most since the 2011-2012 season.
It's already been quite a season for first year head coach Karen Middleton.

I learned a lot about who we have and what we need to do.  So we took our lumps early.  Once we hit conference I think we really started to hit stride and learn from the games we had played before and continue to get better.  I really believe we're playing our best basketball, which is the best time to do it right now.  So we're excited where we are," said Middleton.

Wednesday's game tips off at 7 PM at Mitchell Hall.

The Eagles won the previous two meetings this season.

