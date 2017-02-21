La Crescent-Hokah exploring school on snow days

The La Crescent-Hokah School District is considering having students learning from home on school days moving forward, after the district has maxed out its allotted snow days for the current school year.

Superintendent Kevin Cardille said plans are still preliminary, but the school board is looking for a way to educate students on any snow days beyond the two the district plans for.

"A couple days out of the year, this is an appropriate way for kids to be educated," he said.

For the first time, students in 5th through 12th grade carry a computer while at school. The idea is blended learning, applying electronic learning both inside and outside the classroom.

Shari Erdmann, a seventh grade Language Arts teacher, said she incorporates technology into her everyday lesson plans.

"When students come in, they open their Chrome books and I use Google Classroom, which allows them access our daily agenda and bell work," she said. "They are so well versed in the technology and how to use it and access things they would have no trouble working from home for a few hours."

Cardille said the district has invested a lot of time, money and resources into ensuring every student has a computer.

"When we have the opportunity to use those on things like a snow day, we want to do that," he said.

Students, though, are split on the matter. Some say they would rather make up the days missed in June, others would rather work from home during a snow day and get done in time for summer.

High school science teacher Becky Haack said students use computers in her class to submit assignments, create slideshow presentations, take quizzes and do research.

"I think using it here in the classroom would be very much the same as using it at home," she said. "Where you could run into problems is with internet access and where a student goes if they get stuck."

Haack admits the best part of being in school is the social interactions and the face to face conversations between students.

"I don't think those things should go away, but on an occasional basis, there's a lot of stuff out there to use and access for families, students and teachers," she said.

The school board is expected to develop a final plan before next school year. The district will hold a teacher workshop in May to help develop a plan.