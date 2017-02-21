City of La Crosse, La Crosse County work to update look

La Crosse County first launched a rebranding effort over a year ago.

They set aside $30,000 in the 2016 budget and $30,000 in the 2017 for a new marketing strategy.

County Board Chair, Tara Johnson said it's something that's very overdue.

"Hillview's look is completely different, they use a different logo and a different look from the solid waste department which is different from the public health department. So even when you go on our webpage and you go to different departments, you see a lot of different looks. So part of it was to just bring that consistency," said Johnson.

The new logo features two squares side by side with 1851, the year the county was founded in green, along with the letters "LC" in white against a black background.

"It's a very warm green, it signifies the strong natural resources that are La Crosse County," added Johnson who said the rebranding in essence is an effort to embrace all of the work the County has already been doing, with downtown development, lake view, and the regionalization of a variety of services.

With a total of 72 counties in the state of Wisconsin, it's also to help differentiate La Crosse County from everyone else.

The City of La Crosse is getting a new look of it's own, for it's people's flag by allowing individuals of all ages to submit their own design.

"This would be a great opportunity again, to engage and to learn about La Crosse's history and just what makes us special. Anyway that we can kind of engage our artists, and our schools I think is a win-win. So I look forward to what they come up with," said Mayor Tim Kabat.

While the official seal for the city will remain the same, Kabat expressed that the collaborative effort helps to modernize the flag, while simultaneously engaging citizens.

A person is allowed to submit up to three designs for the flag, all submissions are due by Monday, March 13.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse County

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse