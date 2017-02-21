Incumbent Evers advances easily in schools race

State Superintendent Tony Evers says his victory in Tuesday's primary is a win for the state's 860,000 public school students.

Evers was the top vote-getter in the primary, with former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz coming in a distance second. Holtz and Evers will face each other April 4.

Holtz is running as the conservative candidate in the officially nonpartisan race. Holtz supports expanding the private school voucher program, while Evers does not want it to grow.

Holtz says he would welcome money from outside groups to support his candidacy. Evers says Holtz is "lusting" after that outside money and if too much of it comes in he wouldn't be able to match it. But Evers says "we're just going to work twice as hard going forward."

Evers is completing his second term as the state's top education official in charge of the Department of Public Instruction. The race is officially nonpartisan, but his base of support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and groups that advocate for public schools.

Both Holtz and Humphries ran as more conservative alternatives to Evers. Humphries shook up the contest last week by releasing emails and other documents he says show Holtz offered him a $150,000 state job and broad authority over the largest schools if he got out of the race.

More Election Results

Both Holtz and Humphries issued statements following the results.

In his statement, Holtz said,

"I would like to extend gratitude to my supporters, friends, and family around the state who voted for me in today’s election. I am humbled by their faith in my ability to work as an advocate for every student in our state, and correct the extensive vulnerabilities of Wisconsin’s education bureaucracy in the general election. I look forward to the campaign ahead, and anticipate a spirited and meaningful debate as I present an alternative vision for the future of Wisconsin’s students to that of Dr. Tony Evers.”

In his statement, Humphries encouraged voters to look at the ideas proposed by Holtz.