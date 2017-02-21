Incumbent Evers advances easily in schools race

State Superintendent Tony Evers says his victory in Tuesday's primary is a win for the state's 860,000 public school students.
Evers was the top vote-getter in the primary, with former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz coming in a distance second. Holtz and Evers will face each other April 4.
Holtz is running as the conservative candidate in the officially nonpartisan race. Holtz supports expanding the private school voucher program, while Evers does not want it to grow.
Holtz says he would welcome money from outside groups to support his candidacy. Evers says Holtz is "lusting" after that outside money and if too much of it comes in he wouldn't be able to match it. But Evers says "we're just going to work twice as hard going forward."
Evers is completing his second term as the state's top education official in charge of the Department of Public Instruction. The race is officially nonpartisan, but his base of support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and groups that advocate for public schools.
Both Holtz and Humphries ran as more conservative alternatives to Evers. Humphries shook up the contest last week by releasing emails and other documents he says show Holtz offered him a $150,000 state job and broad authority over the largest schools if he got out of the race.
Both Holtz and Humphries issued statements following the results.
In his statement, Holtz said,
|
In his statement, Humphries encouraged voters to look at the ideas proposed by Holtz.
|
"I would like to congratulate each of my opponents for their victories in today's primary election. During this campaign, each of us displayed our commitment to improving educational outcomes for Wisconsin students. We may not have agreed on how to get there, but there is no denying we are all passionate about that outcome. I remain convinced that Wisconsin students can achieve so much more with the right leadership at DPI. By challenging the status quo, engaging and empowering parents and local stakeholders, and by honestly assessing all aspects of our schools, the adults in Wisconsin can finally do right by our children.
I look forward to seeing a vigorous public debate between the remaining candidates over the next 6 weeks. I encourage voters to consider Dr. Evers' track record and ask what he plans to do differently. I encourage voters to learn more about Dr. Holtz' proposals--the status quo cannot stand any longer in Wisconsin."
Both Evers and Holtz will appear on the April 4 ballot.
