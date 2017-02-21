Padesky advances in 7th District race - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Padesky advances in 7th District race

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Gary Padesky easily finished first in the race for La Crosse's 7th District City Council race Tuesday night.

Second place was bit closer. 

With unofficial results, Nick Dutton had 128 votes, while Jim Bagniewski got 123. Bryan Boland garnered 17 votes to finish fourth.

The totals include absentee ballots according to the city clerk's office. 

None of the results are official until the Board of Canvassers meets later this week. 

More Election Results

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.