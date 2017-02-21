Padesky advances in 7th District race

Gary Padesky easily finished first in the race for La Crosse's 7th District City Council race Tuesday night.

Second place was bit closer.

With unofficial results, Nick Dutton had 128 votes, while Jim Bagniewski got 123. Bryan Boland garnered 17 votes to finish fourth.

The totals include absentee ballots according to the city clerk's office.

None of the results are official until the Board of Canvassers meets later this week.

More Election Results