Local students celebrate National FFA Week

It's National FFA Week. While the Future Farmers of America organization is still going strong, the landscape of the agriculture industry is changing, and the group is changing its focus to fit the need.

WI State FFA Secretary, Laura Munger, said that there are a number of state and local FFA chapters who get involved this week to recognize and appreciate the work farmers do while trying to bring that awareness to the community as a whole. She said the organization itself recognizes that not all kids who join will go into farming as a career, and it instead works to prepare them with leadership skills for whatever future job they might have.

Munger said the local FFA chapters get involved among their school, community and area farmers with various activities this week to highlight the importance of the ag industry. For more information, check out wisconsinffa.org.