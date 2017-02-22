UW-L invites you to join them for sophisticated "Company"

The Stephen Sondheim classic "Company" is coming to UW-La Crosse's Toland Theatre starting this weekend. The show runs evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 from February 24 through March 5.

The show tells the story of a 35-year-old bachelor who examines the pros and cons of committed relationships through his friends. Featuring classic songs such as "The Ladies Who Lunch," the show combines upbeat music with sophistication and witty humor.

Tickets are on sale now at the Toland Theatre box office. Call 785-8522 for more information and pricing.