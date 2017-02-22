GIRAFFE WATCH: Changes from hour to hour

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Officials at Animal Adventure Park say April, the expecting giraffe, is keeping park officials on their toes.

According to a post on the Animal Adventure Facebook page, there have been major changes noticed in her back end, but from hour to hour, April's condition will change states.

They say April's belly looks tight and that major kicks in the womb continue.

Staff say her appetite was strong Monday evening, but touched little hay in the afternoon. The vet reported she was very needy during his exam.

Both giraffes enjoyed yard time today, according to park officials, though they preferred to stand in their doorways and gaze out.

Millions of people around the world are watching April the giraffe and waiting for her to give birth at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.

"April is alert and attentive to her keepers, she shows no signs of discomfort. You will notice on our live feed, a lot of positioning in her hips, belly movements, and stutter stepping. This could be attributed to significant movement of the calf inside...baby is big! Calves are on average, 6' tall and 150# upon birth," according to a Facebook post from Animal Adventure Sunday morning.

A Facebook post Saturday evening said, "The vet was In around dinner time this evening and reports milk has filled the utter and at least one wax cap has been removed and produced milk droplets during examination. The back end shows an increase in swell and visible color change."

April is a 15-year-old giraffe. According to Animal Adventure, this will be her fourth time giving birth. Five-year-old Oliver is the father. He is the only other giraffe at the park.

Park employees say giraffes are pregnant for approximately 15 months.

"When the calf is ready to come out, it'll actually do what's similar to a swan dive and will fall six feet from mom to the floor," Animal Adventure Park Owner Jordan Patch told 12 News.

Animal Adventure says the baby giraffe will stay with April for six to 10 months before it is re-homed.

While she has yet to give birth at Animal Adventure Park, people are excited for what the new addition could mean for the area.

"It's nice to be able to get the attention. It's just such a small community," said community member, Pat Podrazil.

Attention could be an understatement. Animal Adventure's livestream of April has captured national attention. Park officials say more than 30 million people have watched the stream in the hopes of seeing the birth of April's new baby.

"I watched for an hour, but then I had to go to bed," explained Podrazil. "Nothing was happening too much except she was eating and walking around."

Some community members say they hope the attention continues after the baby is born.

"Hopefully a lot of people come out to see it and visit this baby and its wonderful mother," said Gwen Chernoff. "Who would think a giraffe could live in upstate New York?"

Podrazil has taken her grandson to Animal Adventure Park and thinks the attention the park has been receiving is well-deserved.

"It's just a great park. It's great to go there. It's great to take your family there and I would encourage anyone within driving distance to come see everybody at the park," added Podrazil.

Animal Adventure posted this message to its Facebook page around 6:30 pm Thursday in regards to when people can expect to see a little one:

"Progression continues. We cannot confirm active labor at this time, however giraffes hide their signs as a natural instinct, that is why until we see hooves we will not announce active labor. Behavior is on point, mammary development is perfect! We are just waiting for the calf!"

Animal Adventure also started a Go Fund Me account to offset April, dad Oliver, and the new baby's annual care at the facility.

As of Thursday night, it had raised nearly $3,000.

"It's exciting on many levels, It's exciting because it's getting so much coverage and it's bringing a name to a little town that people have probably never even heard of before, Harpursville," added Chernoff.

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It's being called the most anticipated birth event of the year in the Southern Tier.

Hundreds of eyes are on April the giraffe. The 15-year-old giraffe is about to give birth to a calf at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, and it's drawing the attention of hundreds of spectators.

Organizers set up a live feed of April called the Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam.

"When the calf is ready to come out, it'll actually do what's similar to a swan dive and will fall six feet from mom to the floor," Animal Adventure Park Owner told our sister station 12 News on Tuesday.

Oliver, the other giraffe at the park, is the unborn calf's father.

Park employees said the little one is expected at any moment.