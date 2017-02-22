Holmen homicide suspect pleads guilty

Photo from March 2, 1015 as a Holmen Police car sits outside the home where the homicide took place.

Nearly two years after the crime occurred, the Holmen man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend to death has pleaded guilty to a homicide charge.

In La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday, Bryce Anderson, 31, entered the guilty plea to one charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Anderson was charged in the killing of Kristen Johnson, 28, at their home in Holmen on March 1, 2015. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was strangled, beaten with a hammer, and had her throat cut. When investigators searched the home, the complaint said they found a letter Anderson wrote describing how he killed her after accusing her of having an affair.

Afterwards, he fled, only to be caught two days later in Iowa after his car slid into a ditch. Anderson has remained in custody since then.

Once Judge Elliot Levine accepted the guilty plea, scheduling for sentencing was set for April 26 according to online court records. Until then, he's being held in the La Crosse County Jail.

