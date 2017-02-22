Students learn about engineering and programming at Trane

La Crosse area middle school students embraced National Engineers Week, exploring careers in STEM.

Students from Logan and Lincoln Middle Schools, Mount Calvary Grace Lutheran and First Evangelical Lutheran broke into groups at Trane, learning about systems they produce, in addition to touring the machine shop area.

Rick Heiden, Engineering Manager at Trane gave a presentation to the students and said the field of engineering constantly offers something new.

"Going from engineering school or school in general to out in the real world, where you have to define the problem and you have to come up with away of solving the problem. In school you're given problems and sometimes the answer is in the back of the book. Well engineers not only have to solve the problems, but they have to define them," said Heiden.

"It takes a lot of brain power. Because if you don't do step by step, you fail and then you won't know what happened and then you have to go back to that very step you skipped," expressed Elias, a 7th grader at First Evangelical Lutheran School in La Crosse.

February 19 through the 25 is recognized as National Engineers Week. Celebrated and observed by more than 70 engineering, education, and cultural societies as well as more than 50 corporations and government agencies.