Enjoying the warm temperatures along the Mississippi

Open water and grass aren't typical sights in Wisconsin this time of year.

"We said we need to get out today because the weather is so pretty and on a February day, who would know that we could get out and go for a nice walk today," said Marie French as she sat and enjoyed lunch with her friend, Marlene Dewald on a bench along the Mississippi River.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden said it's very unusual to hit sixty degrees,"On Sunday we hit sixty-five degrees which established an all time high, February temperature and of course a record for that day."

Sara Nagel and Luke Bay, students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Technical College strapped on their roller blades, expressing that they knew they needed to get out and enjoy the weather.

"It's really weird, I feel like it's like the end of the school year but it's not. It's so nice though. I love it. I'm not a big fan of the snow, I kind of want to move out west a little bit to enjoy the better weather, but this is about as good as it gets here," they said.

Flip flops, t-shirts, and boaters were all sights along the river on Wednesday afternoon, but despite the spring like temperatures and sunshine, snow is looming in the forecast.

"When they get into extreme patterns, we tend to flip from one extreme to the other. That kind of is a tendency of how weather works here in the Midwest. So not surprising that we can go from sixty-five degrees down to thirties and snow," added Breeden.

While it's unclear right now how much snow will fall, it's certain that winter isn't over yet.