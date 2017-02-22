DIGGING DEEPER: Schooling the budget

Following a failed referendum in November, the La Crescent-Hokah School District is facing $300,000 in cuts for the upcoming school year.

According to district administrators, years of declining enrollment combined with disadvantages in the Minnesota school funding formula have put the district in a dire situation. Many community members are taking action, organizing a trip to St. Paul next week to lobby local legislators for a change in the funding formula as well as tax equalization.

Public schools in the state of Minnesota are funded by property taxes and state aid. Aid largely depends on student enrollment and La Crescent-Hokah has seen a steady decline for the past ten years.

"In 2000 we were at about 1,660 students," Superintendent Kevin Cardille said. "This year, we've dropped to 1,150 although it appears we've plateaued."

As a result, the district is seeing a sharp decline in the amount of state aid, a big reason the district is looking at steep cuts for next year.

"You can throw all the money you want in the world at public education, but if you have declining enrollment you're not going to get as much," Representative Greg Davids said. "If the kids aren't there, how do we send money there? It's a question we wrestle with daily at the capitol."

The district has said it needs a 3% annual increase in the state funding formula to sustain itself. Davids, however, said that will not happen.

"We have to live in reality and not fantasy land," he said. "3 percent is fantasy land, 2 percent is going to be tough because then what you've done is you've sucked all the surplus out for K-12."

Davids anticipates between a one and two percent increase when all is said and done, but admits its too soon in the year to determine what the final numbers will look like.

Another cornerstone of the district's financial woes are property taxes.

"It seems like the bigger schools are getting all the advantages," community member Rick Bubbers, said. "We're paying the same amount of tax dollars as the rest of the state, but not getting the same bang for our buck."

La Crescent-Hokah is deemed a low property wealth district by the state as it lacks significant commercial and industrial development. However, districts in the metro area are often high property wealth districts accompanied by a broader tax base. As a result, inequalities exist.

"If you have a 5 million dollar referendum here and then up by the cities, La Crescent-Hokah residents will pay double for the same referendum," Jerry Steffes, who is spearheading the "Let's Make Some Noise" campaign. "We're looking to get long term equalization and property tax relief so the burden doesn't constantly fall on the taxpayers."

Superintendent Kevin Cardille agrees.

"When it comes to passing anything, the individual homeowners pay substantially for that and its really hard for people in town to support things," he said. "Not because they don't want to, but because it'll cost them a lot of money."

Bubbers, who is also a member of the Let's Make Some Noise Campaign, said of the people he's spoken to almost all support the schools. What they don't support, he said, is a dramatic rise in taxes.

Perhaps one of the biggest hits the district has taken over the past several yeas is an increase in unfunded special education mandates.

"Four years ago it was $300,000, the year after that it was $600,000, last year we were at $900,000 and this year it's almost $1.3 million," Steffes said.

According to the district, that money is taken from its general fund. This year, it totals around 11 percent of the entire budget, according to Steffes.

Two community groups have been established to help the district in a time of need. The "Let's Make Some Noise" campaign will travel to St. Paul on Tuesday, February 28th to talk to local representatives like Greg Davids. It says the goal of the campaign is to provide long term tax equalization for district taxpayers.

The 300 for 300 campaign is aiming to raise $300,000 in hopes of preventing future cuts for next school year.