Bahr leads local contingent headed to WIAA State Wrestling

The chase for gold will begin Thursday for several area wrestlers.

The WIAA State Meet begins it's three-day extravaganza at the Kohl Center in Madison.

West Salem/Bangor's Devin Bahr will try to make history.

He's going after his third individual state title.

Only 57 other wrestlers have done so in state history.

Bahr will wrestle at 152 pounds in division two.

He's 35-0 and knows what winning state is all about.

So that state meet experience will come in handy.

"I feel like it's going to help a lot with all the nerves. As a freshmen, you go in there and you're psyched out. Going in as a senior now, I've already experienced it. There's not much to be nervous about," Bahr said after winning his weight class at the division two sectional at Richland Center.

Viroqua's Ryan Hannah also entering the WIAA State Meet with momentum.

Hannah won the division two sectional title at 138 Saturday.

He's the defending state champ at 132 and ranked first in the state in his weight class.

He'll be a favorite to win it all again.

"I get nervous before every match. I'm just a nervous kid. I just go out and wrestle. This year we just kind of had a big team (performance). Everybody just filled in and stepped up to the plate," Hannah said.

It could be a banner weekend for area wrestlers.

Central's Jaden Van Maanen is undefeated and back.

His teammate, Connor Williams, will also have an excellent shot at a state title.

Holmen and Sparta will be sending four wrestlers each to State.



