Public forum discusses PRAT tax

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a public forum this morning on the premier resort area tax (PRAT). The April 4 ballot will include a question asking voters whether to move forward with that sales tax. Facing $87 million worth of unmet road needs, the county says the 0.5% tax to be collected by business in the tourism industry is the best way to raise funds for county roads.

"Unless we get in front of the curve and generate additional revenue to pay for maintenance and repairs of roads, we are going to have a load of infrastructure repair work that we can never catch up with," said Tara Johnson, chair of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors.

They estimate the PRAT would generate 6.6 million dollars in extra revenue and that it would allow them to rely less on borrowing funds plunging the county into debt.

Opponents say this tax could hurt the tourism business.

"We might be more expensive to hold a convention here than in Eau Claire or Rochester or neighbors of ours," said Dan Kapanke, owner of the La Crosse Loggers.

Some say that the better solution is to push for state funding from the 2017 budget.

"I think let's wait and see how this comes out before we start adding taxes to the people here and burden them with that in this area," Kapanke said.

However, the county says the state isn't going to give enough and that the county is already running on a "bare bones" budget.

"If we don't have a new source of revenue--and the PRAT is the best idea that we have come up with--I think it means our roads will continue to deteriorate," Johnson said.

Come April 4, the decision on whether to go forward with the tax will be in voters' hands.

The referendum is advisory only. Even it if passes, the county would need approval from the state to impose the tax. The average impact per household in La Crosse would be just under 150 dollars per year. In years past, a "Wheel Tax", or vehicle registration fee was proposed to make up burdens on roads however that was met with negative reaction and was not passed.