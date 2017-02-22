Spudmobile stops in La Crosse

Wisconsin is known as the dairy state, but you may not know that we also rank 3rd in the nation in potato production.

The "Spudmobile" mobile classroom made a stop at Lincoln Middle School Wednesday teaching kids about Wisconsin's potato industry. The bus makes stops all over the state educating kids on where their food comes from and how it gets to their table.

"I don't think they realize what it takes to get it to their table," said Coordinator Jim Zdroik. "Be it a french fry, be it a chip, mashed potato, be it hash brown... I don't think they quite understand what it takes to get it to the table, so that's why we're doing so much with schools during this time of the year."

If you're wondering, Idaho is the top potato producing state followed by Washington state and Wisconsin.