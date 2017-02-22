ACA, college tuition among questions for Rep. Ron Kind at listening session

Congressman Ron Kind held a listening session at the American Legion Post 52 in La Crosse on Wednesday afternoon.

Major issues on his agenda include college affordability, the future of the Affordable Care Act, and independent redistricting.

His visit comes when President Trump reveals more about his immigration plans--plans Rep. Kind does not agree with.

"I hope that's not what we're becoming as a country, that we're willing to divide families, take parents away from their children. We're starting to see that now with deportation orders," Rep. Kind said. "That's why we need a comprehensive fix to the immigration system. It is broken. It needs to be fixed, but it needs to be done in a reasonable, humane fashion."

Kind also talked about his look at running for governor. While he has not made the decision yet to run, he spoke of the concern he has about the direction the state is going regarding education and immigration.

"Not only devaluing education and higher education, but the signals that are being sent about dividing whole communities, dividing families--that's not the Wisconsin way and that's not what we should be about as a state," he said.

Kind not ruling out run for governor

The listening session attracted a full house. Those at the meeting talked to Rep. Kind about different political issues including the funding of Planned Parenthood, the Russian influence on the presidential election, and working across the aisle in Congress. People held signs that said agree and disagree to non-verbally express their stance on the topics discussed.