Fifth graders commit to living drug and alcohol free

Fifth graders at St. Patrick's Elementary School in Onalaska graduated from the D.A.R.E. program on Wednesday afternoon.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. Students in the program pledge to live drug, alcohol, and violence free.

The program is run with the Onalaska Police Department.

One student who graduated says the material he learned will help him make smart decisions in the future.

"What I learned will give me the right to know what path to take in life, so I can follow the right path and have a good, prepared future," said Cole Walker, fifth grader at St. Patrick's Elementary School.

The graduation included songs and readings performed by the graduating class. The students chose Chris Goodell, the general manager for the La Crosse Loggers, to speak at the event. Mayor Joe Chilsen also congratulated the graduates.

St. Patrick's Elementary School has partnered with Onalaska Police to offer the D.A.R.E. program for 27 years.