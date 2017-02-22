Former Green Bay Packer Bill Curry speaks at Boy Scouts Annual Golden Eagle Dinner

The Gateway Area Council and the Boy Scouts of America held their 14th Annual Golden Eagle Dinner Wednesday evening. The dinner featured former Green Bay Packer and college football coach Bill Curry as the keynote speaker.

The fundraising event benefits nearly 8,000 participants and provides area youth with camp scholarships and enhanced program opportunities. Curry himself was involved in scouting in his youth and now is spreading the message of the importance and value of the scouting organization.

"The times spent with quality individuals that cared about us, that taught us the organization, that taught us about loyalty, trustworthiness, what it means to be brave. Those are things you never forget. I'm 74-years-old, I vividly remember my first scout meeting," said Curry.

The dinner included a silent auction featuring packers memorabilia including signed items by Curry. The Gateway Area Council currently serves scouting members and non-scouters in nine counties throughout the region.