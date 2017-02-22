Kannel, defense lead UW-L women over UW-EC

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team continues to impress.

They took down UW-Eau Claire 69-57 in a WIAC Tournament first round match-up at Mitchell Hall.

Sydney Kannel led the way with 23 points, making 8-11 field goals.

Makenzie Miller added nine points and 15 rebounds.

The Eagles put the clamps on the Blugolds on the first half, holding them to just 13 points.

UW-L never trailed and led by as many as 21 points before Eau Claire rallied to cut it to seven late.

"It was awesome. We really needed this win to keep us going and on to the next game so we're excited to keep the momentum going and we are ready for Whitewater now. We just got to keep our energy up, keep playing team ball and good defense. Get those rebounds. So I just think we got to play team ball," said Kannel.

UW-L will travel to UW-Whitewater Friday for a WIAC semifinal game.

The Eagles are in the semifinals for the first time since 2011.