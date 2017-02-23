Discover WI features local gymnastics group

Discover Wisconsin is on the road in Western Wisconsin again, this time showcasing dairy farm families who have some unique activities outside of agriculture. Host Mariah Haberman stopped by Daybreak to share some of the details.

One of the places highlighted in the upcoming episode is AMKM Gymnastics in Rockland, WI. On this family farm, they turned a machine shed into a full-fledged gymnastics complex where kids can practice their skills. Haberman said they also stopped by a farm in Alma Center that transformed a pond on their property into the site for the World Barefoot Waterskiing Championships.

Discover Wisconsin airs weekly on WXOW 19. You can catch this episode Sunday, February 26 at 5 p.m. More information about the show can be found at discoverwisconsin.com.