1 taken to hospital after jail vehicle rear-ended pickup truck

Emergency crews take a driver to the hospital as a precaution after his pickup truck is rear-ended by a Winona County jail transport vehicle.

The accident happened Monday afternoon at mile marker 229 on Highway 14, just east of Dover.

According to the State Patrol, 82-year-old Patrick Keefe was driving west when he was rear ended by a jail vehicle driven by Winona County Transport Officer, Bailey Holasek.

You can see from the pictures the damage to the jail vehicle was substantial. The Winona County Sheriff's Office tells us, Keefe was taken to the hospital as a precaution.