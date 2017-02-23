UPDATE: 14-year-old signs with Winona State through Team Impact

14-year old Hunter Krusmark of Lake City became a member of the Winona State Baseball team on Thursday.

Hunter was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in February, 2014. Through an organization called Team Impact, Hunter had the opportunity to sign his National Letter of Intent with the Warriors at a press conference in the Hall of Fame room. He also received his own team hat and jersey.

After officially signing, Hunter walked into the Warriors locker room for the first time as member of the team, slapping hands with all his teammates and receiving a round of applause. Through the program, Hunter will be attending practices, games and events with the Warriors all season.

