Moose Toys Recalls nearly 430,000 toy frogs for chemical and projectile injury concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Moose Toys is recalling their Little Live Pets Lil Frog, and Lil Frog Lily Pad toys amid concerns the toys could cause serious injury.

When button batteries are removed from the toy frogs, the battery’s cap can come loose through force causing it to become a projectile, and the battery’s chemicals can also leak, posing chemical burn, and injury risks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns consumers they should immediately stop using the toy frogs, and lily pads, and refrain from opening the battery compartment.

If you have the toy you should immediately contact Moose Toys for a replacement.

For more information on the recall you can head to the CPSC's Website