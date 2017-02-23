Relay for Life of La Crosse Colleges

The first in a series of Relay for Life events will be held Friday, February 24.

The opening ceremony for the relay begins 6:00 p.m. at UW-La Crosse's Roger Harring Stadium. There will be a survivors lap and a caregivers lap followed by a luminaria ceremony. More details can be found at their website.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.