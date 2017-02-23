Snow continues tonight

View from one of the MnDOT plows out on Minnesota roads Friday morning.

The snow will continue through this evening.

Friday evening the winter storm is forecast to start winding down although it left behind plenty to remind us that winter is still here.

The area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Winds will remain strong causing blowing and drifting snow in the region, especially in open areas.

The snow and falling temperatures mean slick roads for drivers who may encounter slippery roads and spots on roads.

As much as 14 inches of snow fell in some parts of southeastern Minnesota. In the La Crosse area, 4 to 8 inches were reported. Snowfall totals decreased further to the south of La Crosse.

What is the difference between watches and warnings during winter? Here's how the National Weather Service defines them:

Winter Storm Warning : Heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet is imminent or occurring. Issued 12-24 hours in advance

Winter Storm Watch : An alert that a blizzard, heavy snow, heavy sleet, or heavy freezing rain is possible. Comes out 12-48 hours before start of Winter Storm.

Winter Weather Advisory : A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued when 2 to 4 inches of snow, alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain, is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.

Blizzard Warning : Issued for winds of +35 mph, with falling or blowing snow reducing visibilities of 1/4 mile or less.

Wind Chill Warning : Issued when wind chill temperatures are hazardous to life within several minutes of exposure.

Wind Chill Advisory : Issued when wind chill temperatures can be a significant inconvenience to life with prolonged exposure-may lead to hazardous exposure.

