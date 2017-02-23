Northside Elementary Students Run Pantry

The 5th graders at Northside Elementary School in La Crosse learned about teamwork as they helped their community. Once a month all of the students pitch in and run a food pantry. They set up, pack and distribute over 100 bags of groceries. All of the donations go to families of students who attend the school.

According to teacher Tom Sullivan, it's really raised the kid's awareness in a positive manner.

"It's a kind of service learning project. There's a lot of pride in our school and on the northside of La Crosse. These kids understand that it's important to give back to the community," he said.

Sullivan attributed the pantry's success from the partnerships of both The Hunger Task Force and Festival Foods.