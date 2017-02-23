Onalaska City Hall holds a Drug Task Force meeting

The increase of illicit drug trafficking in the Coulee Region prompted Onalaska City Hall to hold a Task Force meeting on Thursday.

The meeting featured presentations regarding methamphetamine and marijuana in order to raise community awareness on the increase of meth in the county and the changes of marijuana. Last year the La Crosse County jail booked 275 inmates for methamphetamine related offenses according to authorities. That number is on the rise from recent years.

La Crosse County Sheriff's Department and Investigative Coordinator of the West Central M.E.G. Unit, Tom Johnson, told the committee that it's important for the public to know what to watch for when it comes to meth related issues.

"People can use just common sense and keep us posted in terms of vehicular traffic and lots of unusual activities at neighbors houses and things like that. Meth gives off some strange odors. If they would happen to be cooking meth or making meth, it's a very strong acidic type smell." Johnson said.

He urges community members to call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers if you have any suspicions.

Judy Zabel, Health Educator for the La Crosse County Health Department, also gave a presentation on marijuana use and how the drug has evolved over the past two decades. Zabel says it's important for the community to be aware of those changes.

"We want to look at all the different kinds of marijuana. All of the different concentrates, it's not just plant based but to look at how marijuana is being used today verses how it was used in the 70's. Then wanting to get the community involved, and have conversations about that about how marijuana has really changed." Zabel added.