28th MOSES Organic Farming Conference draws thousands

It's the country's largest educational event on organic agriculture.

Lauren Langworthy, Events and Education Specialist and Conference Coordinator at MOSES said it's vital that farmers continue to learn.

"We're a group of people who like to keep learning, we like to keep expanding our world view and every year in farming you learn something new that you want to improve on your own operation," said Langworthy.

More than 3,000 people, about 170 different vendors and 66 workshops over the course of three days, including two key note speakers are the various elements that comprise the 28th Annual MOSES Conference at the La Crosse Center.

"Over the next few days we will have sixty-six different workshops happening as well as two key note presentations. We have a play happening Thursday night and we have an exhibit hall that people can come check out. We have round tables for people to engage in various discussions, we have some really great organic food and just lots of fun in the nooks and crannies," added Langworthy.

Drawing people from 48 states across the country and internationally, "We have people here from six other countries, Ireland, Sri Lanka, we have a group from China that came," said Audrey Alwell, Communications Director for MOSES.

This is a result of recognizing the positive reception organic products have in our society.

"Consumers are becoming aware of issues that they're having health wise from the food that they're eating and organic food is pure, clean food-good for you the way nature intended," added Alwell.

Wisconsin ranks second in the country to California in terms of acres of organic farmland and first in terms of organic farmers.

