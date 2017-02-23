What to do if your Xcel service is interrupted during winter storm

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With snow and blizzard-like conditions headed our way, Xcel Energy is preparing its crews for potential electric outages.

A spokesperson with Xcel Energy said more than 200 crew members are prepared to respond to service centers throughout west-central and northern Wisconsin. She said snow and ice can cause electrical outages.

"With an outage, we know how critical it is to make sure that there is heat, so we work as quickly as we can," said Christine Ouellette, the senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy. "You do deal with more challenging issues in snow. You're dealing with travel issues trying to get to the source of the outage."

To keep informed, Xcel said customers can sign up for outage notifications through the "My Account" feature on Xcel Energy's website. Xcel said it also has an outage map that displays information on the number of customers affected and the anticipated time for service restoration.

To keep yourself safe during a winter storm, Xcel said stay away from downed power lines and keep natural gas meters clear of snow and ice to avoid the potential buildup of natural gas indoors. Xcel said if you're using a space heater, make sure its electric plug is not frayed, worn or damaged, and never leave it on unattended.

Xcel said if you have a power outage, you should call the automated phone reporting system at 1-800-895-1999. They said once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.