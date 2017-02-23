Viterbo students brave overnight cold to experience homelessness

Viterbo University students are spending Thursday night outside to get a feel for what it's like to be homeless. The experience is part of a class at Viterbo meant to teach compassion.

Students spend the night in cardboard boxes and makeshift shelters. This year, they have three tents and hammocks made out of tarps.

Professor Tom Thibodeau teaches the homelessness class at Viterbo and says many students can use the experience going forward in almost any career.

The students stayed overnight in the Assisi Courtyard behind Murphy Center on campus.

They made a fire and bundled up in warm weather apparel in anticipation of the winter weather coming into the area overnight.