Thursday's local scores

WIAA State Wrestling Meet--local wrestlers who won Thursday and are still alive for a state title:

Div. 1

145 Jaden Van Maanen, Central

160 Hayden Krein, Sparta

170 Connor Williams, Central

Div. 2

113 Jack Marley, M-M/G-E-T

120 Julian Purney, M-M/G-E-T

170 Tyler Hannah, Viroqua

182 Aaron Broer, West Salem/Bangor

195 Stephen Ronnfeldt, PdC

220 Dakotah Daffinson, M-M/G-E-T

Div. 3

145 Ben DeWitt, Brookwood

195 Noah Friedl, Royall

***Note: most of the top-seeded wrestlers in Div. 2 and 3 recevied first round byes and did not have to wrestle on Thursday.

Men's Basketball

UW-La Crosse 55, UW-River Falls 68...WIAC Tourney semifinals. UW-RF closes game on 17-2 run after Eagles took the lead. Eagles finish 14-13

Dakota St. 56, Viterbo 52...NSAA Tournament. V-Hawks finish 18-12

Girls Basktball--WIAA Regionals

River Falls 34, Holmen 59

Logan 45, Menomonie 72

Tomah 35, Rice Lake 55

Eleva-Strum 40, Bangor 68

Girls Basketball---MSHSL Playoffs

Lake City 55, Caledonia 75...Mariah Schroeder 26pts., becomes school's all-time leading scorer

La Crescent 31, Lourdes 79

Fillmore Central 57, Spring Grove 50

Houston 35, Kingsland 47

Rush-Pete 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 31

Mabel-Canton 58, Lanesboro 38

St. Charles 42, Cotter 58

Boys Basketball

Logan 64, Aquinas 43

La Crescent 36, Caledonia 93

Central 93, Tomah 54...Central 12-0 MVC

Westby 43, G-E-T 57...G-E-T 12-0 Coulee

BRF 59, West Salem 73

La Farge 42, Seneca 84

De Soto 49, N. Crawford 33

Necedah 37, Royall 36

Sparta 55, Holmen 81

Arcadia 59, Viroqua 44

Brookwood 54, Cashton 46

Wonewoc-Center 44, Bangor 93