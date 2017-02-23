Thursday's local scores
WIAA State Wrestling Meet--local wrestlers who won Thursday and are still alive for a state title:
Div. 1
145 Jaden Van Maanen, Central
160 Hayden Krein, Sparta
170 Connor Williams, Central
Div. 2
113 Jack Marley, M-M/G-E-T
120 Julian Purney, M-M/G-E-T
170 Tyler Hannah, Viroqua
182 Aaron Broer, West Salem/Bangor
195 Stephen Ronnfeldt, PdC
220 Dakotah Daffinson, M-M/G-E-T
Div. 3
145 Ben DeWitt, Brookwood
195 Noah Friedl, Royall
***Note: most of the top-seeded wrestlers in Div. 2 and 3 recevied first round byes and did not have to wrestle on Thursday.
Men's Basketball
UW-La Crosse 55, UW-River Falls 68...WIAC Tourney semifinals. UW-RF closes game on 17-2 run after Eagles took the lead. Eagles finish 14-13
Dakota St. 56, Viterbo 52...NSAA Tournament. V-Hawks finish 18-12
Girls Basktball--WIAA Regionals
River Falls 34, Holmen 59
Logan 45, Menomonie 72
Tomah 35, Rice Lake 55
Eleva-Strum 40, Bangor 68
Girls Basketball---MSHSL Playoffs
Lake City 55, Caledonia 75...Mariah Schroeder 26pts., becomes school's all-time leading scorer
La Crescent 31, Lourdes 79
Fillmore Central 57, Spring Grove 50
Houston 35, Kingsland 47
Rush-Pete 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 31
Mabel-Canton 58, Lanesboro 38
St. Charles 42, Cotter 58
Boys Basketball
Logan 64, Aquinas 43
La Crescent 36, Caledonia 93
Central 93, Tomah 54...Central 12-0 MVC
Westby 43, G-E-T 57...G-E-T 12-0 Coulee
BRF 59, West Salem 73
La Farge 42, Seneca 84
De Soto 49, N. Crawford 33
Necedah 37, Royall 36
Sparta 55, Holmen 81
Arcadia 59, Viroqua 44
Brookwood 54, Cashton 46
Wonewoc-Center 44, Bangor 93
