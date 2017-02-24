2017 Mardi Gras Rex and Queen

Mardi Gras is coming up on Tuesday, February 28. Locally the Rex and Queen are in charge of the celebrations. This year's royalty Bethany and Mike Bakalars joined us on Daybreak to discuss the events.

For more information visit the La Crosse Mardi Gras website.

The La Crosse Mardi Gras Festival has been part of La Crosse's rich history since 1991. In 2014 they became Coulee Region Mardi Gras, because our members come from La Crosse & Coulee Region. This community, families & friends of Catholic education come together to celebrate, in the grand New Orleans style of Mardi Gras.



Together in that festive atmosphere they raise funds for tuition assistance and technology development for our children Pre-K through high school in Aquinas Catholic Schools.

